Joan K. Ford
Trenton - Ford, Joan K. of Trenton, MI. January 27, 2020. Beloved mother of the late David, Steven, Julianne, Susan (Brett) Haglin, the late Charles, Kathleen (Erick) Heilman, and Mary Beth (Thomas) Nichols. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Donald (Amy) Connor. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her former spouse, David, two sisters, Clare and Julie, and two brothers, Richard and Robert. Visitation on Friday from 3 - 8pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Joan will lie in state on Saturday at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish-St. Joseph Worship Site, Wyandotte from 9:30 am until Mass at 10 am. Interment Gales Ferry Cemetery in Gales Ferry, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to MPN Research Foundation or to Friends of the Detroit River. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020