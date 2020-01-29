Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish-St. Joseph Worship Site
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish-St. Joseph Worship Site
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan K. Ford Obituary
Joan K. Ford

Trenton - Ford, Joan K. of Trenton, MI. January 27, 2020. Beloved mother of the late David, Steven, Julianne, Susan (Brett) Haglin, the late Charles, Kathleen (Erick) Heilman, and Mary Beth (Thomas) Nichols. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Donald (Amy) Connor. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her former spouse, David, two sisters, Clare and Julie, and two brothers, Richard and Robert. Visitation on Friday from 3 - 8pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Joan will lie in state on Saturday at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish-St. Joseph Worship Site, Wyandotte from 9:30 am until Mass at 10 am. Interment Gales Ferry Cemetery in Gales Ferry, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to MPN Research Foundation or to Friends of the Detroit River. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now