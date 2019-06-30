|
|
Joan (Schrepper) Leininger
West Bloomfield - Joan (Schrepper) Leininger, age 95 of West Bloomfield, passed away June 27, 2019. She was born March 19, 1924 in Ypsilanti, MI. She attended Roosevelt High School, graduated from Eastern Michigan University and received her MA in Speech Communication from Wayne State University. She taught at W. K. Kellogg in Battle Creek, Shrine High School in Royal Oak, and at Oakland Community College from 1966 until retirement as Chair of the Communication Department at the Orchard Ridge Campus in 1990. Joan Leininger was an active member of the Michigan Speech Association and the National Communication Association, which awarded her the teacher of the year prize, and she was the recipient of numerous other honors. She also was also an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church of West Bloomfield.
She is survived by three beloved children, Julie (Stanley) Pycior of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Robert (Karen) Leininger of Chicago, IL, and Gayle (Wayne) Snyder of Silver Lake, OH; eight loving grandchildren, Daniel (Jenelle) Snyder, Kevin (Jolie) Snyder, Jeffrey (Emily) Snyder, Robert Pycior(Celine George), Anna Pycior, Allison (Ben) Sanders, Jennifer (Chris) Knipstein, and Lauren (Ryan) Scheler; six adoring great grandchildren; her special cousin and caregiver Suzanne Pritchard, and numerous much-loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Irene Schrepper, her sister Janet, granddaughter Amy Snyder, her loving partner Bernard Brock, and former spouse Edward Leininger.
Joan's memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48334. The memorial gathering will continue Saturday, July 6, at 12:30 p.m. until the Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48323. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Leininger Thornton Forensics Scholarship (Oakland Community College Foundation House: 2480 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 https://www.oaklandcc.edu/foundation/gift-options.aspx). (www.mccabefuneralhome.com)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019