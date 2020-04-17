Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Barry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Barry Obituary
Joan M. Barry

South Lyon - Joan M. Barry (Beauchamp), 85, of South Lyon, MI, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Thomas (CT). She is survived by son Tom Barry (Kelley); daughter Lynn Keck (Tim); 4 grandchildren, Ryan Barry (Stacy), Kristin Strain (Ricky), Alicia Wilson (Robert), Lauren Neill (Troy); and 6 great-grandchildren (Addison, Avery, Abigail, Olivia, Alexander, and Charlie). She is also survived by her brother Robert Beauchamp (Carol) and sister Patricia Schaufele (Terry) along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -