|
|
Joan M. Barry
South Lyon - Joan M. Barry (Beauchamp), 85, of South Lyon, MI, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Thomas (CT). She is survived by son Tom Barry (Kelley); daughter Lynn Keck (Tim); 4 grandchildren, Ryan Barry (Stacy), Kristin Strain (Ricky), Alicia Wilson (Robert), Lauren Neill (Troy); and 6 great-grandchildren (Addison, Avery, Abigail, Olivia, Alexander, and Charlie). She is also survived by her brother Robert Beauchamp (Carol) and sister Patricia Schaufele (Terry) along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020