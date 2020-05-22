Resources
Joan M. Curran

Joan M. Curran Obituary
Joan M. Curran

Curran, Joan M., age 88, May 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Dan Curran. Loving mother of Kathleen Curran, Dan (Megan) Curran, Molly (Matthew) Mistor, and Michael (Jane) Curran. Cherished grandmother of Danny Curran, Patrick Curran, Vincent Curran, and Mary Frances Curran. Brother of Tom (Barbara) Roach, the late Jim Roach and the late Jack Roach. Brother-in-law of Mary (Lawrence) MacLean and Ted (Deirdre) Mueller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass has been celebrated. Memorials may be made to University of Detroit Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund and/or Mission Keep the Faith Bolivia, www.keepthefaithbolivia.org.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
