Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church
1401 Whittier Road
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Joan M. Dennehy

Joan M. Dennehy Obituary
Joan M. Dennehy

Joan M. Dennehy, 90, of Grosse Pointe Woods, died peacefully on March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John J. Dennehy and devoted mother to Mary Grosscup and her husband, Bob; the late Peggy Brophy and her husband, Drew; Dr. Patrick Dennehy and his wife, Denise; Thomas Dennehy and his wife, Ellen Raugust; Bernadette Dennehy and her husband, Joel Alam; Joan Dennehy and her husband, Herb Gunn; Nora Dennehy; Ellen Dennehy and her husband, Bob Allen; and Elizabeth Connors and her husband, Brian. She was the cherished grandmother to Drew Jr.; Henry; Bridget and her husband, Nathan; Claire; John and his fiancé, Kirby; Carolyn; Jack; Ben; Gabe and his fiancé, Rae; Paul and his wife, Mollie; Dylan; Daniel; Michael; Hannah; Ellie; and Brendan. Joan also was a loving sister to Lois Rose and the late Patricia McNamara and aunt to several nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 13 from 3 to 8 p.m., with the rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. She will lie instate from 10 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on March 14, 2020, at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier Road, Grosse Pointe Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church or School. Share a memory at Verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
