Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Interment
Private
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kozlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Mae Kozlowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Mae Kozlowski Obituary
Joan Mae Kozlowski

Evart - May 5, 2020 age 89 Evart, formerly of Redford. Beloved wife of the late Richard Eugene. Loving mother of Kenneth (Dianne), Ronald (Cynthia), Robert (Rhonda), James, and Michael (Patricia). Proud Grandmother of 8 and Great grandmother of 3. Public Visitation Monday, May 11th 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth with a Monday 5 PM Prayer Service. Tuesday Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Capuchins, Catholic Relief Services, Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, or Salesian Missions. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -