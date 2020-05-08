|
Joan Mae Kozlowski
Evart - May 5, 2020 age 89 Evart, formerly of Redford. Beloved wife of the late Richard Eugene. Loving mother of Kenneth (Dianne), Ronald (Cynthia), Robert (Rhonda), James, and Michael (Patricia). Proud Grandmother of 8 and Great grandmother of 3. Public Visitation Monday, May 11th 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth with a Monday 5 PM Prayer Service. Tuesday Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Capuchins, Catholic Relief Services, Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, or Salesian Missions. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020