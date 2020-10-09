1/1
Joan Marie Gagné
Joan Marie Gagné

Saline, MI - Joan Marie Gagné 88, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 with family by her side. Friends are invited to celebrate Joan's life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, MI, with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Internment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To view a full obituary, to sign Joan's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
