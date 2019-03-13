|
|
Joan Marlene Ponners
Livonia - On Friday, April 30th 1937, the good Lord gave the earth a daughter, Joan Marlene Ponners. The lord brought her home, ending her journey on Earth, on March 6, 2019.
Joan would develop a fascination with learning: science, language, math, and music. She would grow, both on a farm and in the city. She would learn, marry, have children, and have grandchildren. She would raise them all.
She would take this skill that she continuously honed, and was able to expand her passion, becoming a teacher, mentor, and in cases where needed, a second parent—mother or father—to those she taught, or those that needed it. She taught them all she knew, preparing them for their journey, and then becoming their hero.
She was known by her work colleagues as Joan, and by her family as Marlene. She would be a teacher in Allen Park and Livonia Public Schools where she taught for more than 30 years. Her children, grandchildren and her students always came first. She always had a smile for them, always a word of encouragement for them and for family. She loved to live, loved to travel and see new places, loved to continue to learn about science. Her favorite recent trips were to see the bats under the Congress bridge in Austin, a Musical weekend to New York, and watching the recent Solar Eclipse in 2017, from Kansas. Her excitement for seeing natural wonders could not be matched; nor could her love for her husband and family.
Though her journey on earth has ended, our individual and family journeys continue, and so too does her touch, and her influence...forever.
Joan Marlene Ponners, wife of Ronald Ponners, has left us a sister, Patricia Ruhl, a son Ronald Leon Ponners, a daughter Dhana Mary Ponners, and four grandchildren: Christopher, Mari, Daniela, and Carlos.
She was welcomed back with the Lord by her parents Leon and Mary Yesh, her parents-in-law Chester and Stella Poniewierski, and her brother Lee Yesh.
We love you Marlene, for eternity! Services were held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, in Livonia, on 11 March 2019.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019