|
|
Joan Patricia Beutel
Rochester Hills - Joan Patricia Beutel, 91, of Rochester Hills, died May 6, 2020. She is survived by her children David (Jan), Michael, Suzanne, Julie and James (Diane), seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by a sister and brother. Her beloved husband of 70 years, Bill, predeceased her by three weeks. Joan was born in Detroit in 1929 to Thomas and Margaret (Kaufeld) Hayes. She met her husband as a young teenager and they married when he returned from duty during WWII. She was a secretary in downtown Detroit after her graduation from St. Ambrose Catholic School and up until her first born arrived. She had many fun stories about her life as a single woman. Joan was active in her Detroit parishes of St. Christine and St. Mary's of Redford with the Mom's Clubs and Belles of St. Mary's before her move to Rochester Hills. Joan and Bill traveled extensively overseas. They returned full of stories and eagerly looked forward to their next trip. She was most happy entertaining their many friends and performing with neighborhood theatre groups. She loved to read (mostly murder mysteries), do crossword puzzles, see movies, play games and cards; she was a top-notch Scrabble player. For many years Joan and Bill volunteered at a local soup kitchen each month as well as at blood drives held at their church. She was a founding member of a Rochester-based all women's singing club called the Fab Five. After her children had grown she returned to work at a local real estate firm in Detroit and when she moved to Rochester Hills she continued office work there. For several years Joan and Bill were print and TV models, something which brought them great joy. A celebration of the life of Joan and Bill will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020