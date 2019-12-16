Services
Detroit - ROACH, Joan K., age 91, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe. Loving wife of the late Keith (1971). Dear mother of Robert (Sandie), Marilyn (Richard) Cortellini, David, and Ann Marie (Jeff) Bourgeois. Cherished grandmother of Andrea (Eric) Wallace and Aubrey (Fiancé Max) Bourgeois. Beloved sister of Rosemary Downey and Nancy Mayer. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. She will lie instate on Thursday, December 19 from 9:30 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Clare of Montefalco, 1401 Whittier Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Clare of Montefalco in Joan's name. Share a memory at Verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
