John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Joan Rollins Obituary
Joan Rollins

Livonia - Joan L. Rollins Age 88 March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of James for 58 years. Dear mother of Susan (Brian) Elm, Julie (Corey) Reilly, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Taggart, and Janice (Daniel) Underwood. Grandmother of Chelsey, Jessica, Paige, Scott, Eric, Lauren, and Jennifer. Sister of Aileen Stevens, Patricia Longeway, Herbert Longeway and the late Kenneth Longeway. Visitation Sunday 3 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30 am followed by the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
