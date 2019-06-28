|
|
Joan S. Stocker
Eastpointe, MI - Joan S. Stocker, age 84 of Eastpointe, MI. Loving mother of Robert Stocker, Michael Stocker, Anthony Stocker, the late Thomas Stocker, Erik Stocker, Tammy Poole and Kimberly Campbell. Cherished grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 20. Dearest sister of the late Betty Lawatsch, Arthur Green, Russ Green and Elaine Guzdziol. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-8pm at the Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019