Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Joan Schamber
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Joan Schamber


1945 - 2019
Joan Schamber Obituary
Joan Schamber

Dearborn - Joan Schamber passed away on August 19, 2019 at age 74.

Joan was blissfully married to her beloved husband Richard for 36 years. Loved sister of the late Carol Ellen Bourassa-Walkiewicz. Cherished aunt of Craig Bourassa and Troy Bourassa.

Visitation 10 AM-4 PM, with a funeral service at 3 PM, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan.

Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
