Joan Schamber
Dearborn - Joan Schamber passed away on August 19, 2019 at age 74.
Joan was blissfully married to her beloved husband Richard for 36 years. Loved sister of the late Carol Ellen Bourassa-Walkiewicz. Cherished aunt of Craig Bourassa and Troy Bourassa.
Visitation 10 AM-4 PM, with a funeral service at 3 PM, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019