Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kingsmill Clubhouse
Northville, MI
Joann Blair Obituary
Northville - Joann Blair, 82, of Northville, Michigan passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Joann was a very active person. She loved singing, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her 3 children, 2 siblings, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on September 21st at the Kingsmill Clubhouse in Northville from 3-6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joan's beloved Livonia Civic Chorus.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019
