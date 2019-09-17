|
Joann Blair
Northville - Joann Blair, 82, of Northville, Michigan passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Joann was a very active person. She loved singing, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her 3 children, 2 siblings, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on September 21st at the Kingsmill Clubhouse in Northville from 3-6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joan's beloved Livonia Civic Chorus.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019