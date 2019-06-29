|
|
Joann C. Lubeck
Caldwell, ID - Joann C. Lubeck, 73, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 and is in heaven singing with the angels.
Beloved daughter of the late Anna & Andrew Lubeck and brother Robert.
Joann is survived by 7 siblings, Richard (Arleene), Sr. Mary Samuel, Patricia, Steven, Andy (Sally), Ron (Laura) and Shelly.
Joann was a strong Christian woman, a hard worker, loved kids, enjoyed retirement, travel and the slots. She had a kind spirit and will be missed. Joann requested cremation through the Neptune Society.
Services were held on June 13th in Caldwell, Idaho. Donations may be made in her name to your .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 29, 2019