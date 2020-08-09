Joann C. NosseckGarden City - Joann C. Nosseck passed away on August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Proud mother of William (Kathleen) and Denise (Doug) Semon. Dear grandmother of Wilhelm. Dearest sister of Paul Mack and Robert Mack and many nephews and nieces. She cherished her time spent with her great-great nephews and looked forward to fun times with her new great-great niece. Joann enjoyed all the good times at the Nosseck family Lake Huron home and the Mack family Lobdell Lake residence. Visitation on Monday August 10, 2020 from 5-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral mass Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington at 10am (in state at 9am). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Senior Group in memory of Joann.