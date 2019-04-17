Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farinas Banquet Center
Coolidge Highway
Berkley, MI
Royal Oak - Joann E. MacDonald, 84, of Royal Oak, dies Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home following an illness. Joann is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Robert C. MacDonald, daughters, Holly McAllister (St. Clair Shores), Heather Haubert (Royal Oak) and four grandchildren; Hayley, Joshua, Katie and Noelle. Mrs. MacDonald graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. She retired in 1992 after 20 years of dedicated service as a secretary at Edison Elementary School in the Hazel Park School District. She will be greatly missed by all. Donations can be made to either of her favorite charities, The Michigan Humane Society or the Salvation Army. A memorial luncheon will be held Saturday, April 20th, from 1pm-4pm at Farinas Banquet Center on Coolidge Highway in Berkley.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019
