Joann JoannDearborn Heights - Joann Slomczenski (Batalucco), 79, of Dearborn Heights Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Angela Hospice in Livonia. Joann was born in Detroit on September 12th, 1941 to Joseph and Clara Batalucco. She was married to Cass Slomczenski for over 40 years until his passing in 2016. Joann is survived by 3 stepdaughters Gail DeNuccio, Julie Wilk (Gerry) and Denise Cox, grandchildren Sydney, Alec and Blake DeNuccio, Hayley and Maggie Wilk, Nick, Grant and Garrett Cox. She will be missed dearly by her sister Marilou Knight, Brother-in-law William "Bill" Knight and loving nephew Joel Knight. Joann enjoyed working on her extensive stamp collection, time with family, and the occasional trip to MGM casino. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday November 12th at Manns Family Funeral Home in Livonia (prayer service at 7:00 pm). A funeral mass celebrating her life and final journey will be held Friday November 13th at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights. Visitation at the church at 10:30, Mass at 11:00 am.