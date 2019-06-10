Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
JoAnn L. Wilde

- - JoAnn L. Wilde, age 72 passed away on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald; loving mother of Dawn Middleton (Ron Rechlin); proud grandmother of Reed. JoAnn loved to garden at her home and up north. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Service Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 am Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI. Please share a memory www.kaulfuneralhome.com

in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Eastpointe, MI. Reference the Education Foundation



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 10, 2019
