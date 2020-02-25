|
JoAnn Labby
JoAnn Labby passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. JoAnn was born February 16, 1937, in New Castle Pennsylvania to the late Ann and Joe Pearson. She celebrated her 83rd birthday recently, surrounded by her family. JoAnn was raised in New Castle and attended Briarcliff College in upstate New York. After graduating, JoAnn met her first husband, Joseph Campana with whom she had two children that they raised in Dearborn, Okemos and Birmingham, Michigan. In 1976, JoAnn married her long-time love and husband of 40 years, John Labby. Until her retirement, JoAnn worked as a Nursing Home Administrator and spent many years managing day-to-day operations at Webco Machine Tool in Livonia. While living in Michigan, JoAnn spent time volunteering for a Crisis Management Hotline and enjoyed her cats and dogs, gardening, decorating and entertaining. In 1993 JoAnn and John retired and moved to Jensen Beach, Florida. While living in Florida she and John began traveling extensively and she volunteered at The Manatee Center in Fort Pierce. JoAnn was also the long-time treasurer of the Jensen beach Garden Club and loved her cats Sugar and Spice. All of her grandchildren visited frequently and enjoyed spending time with Grandma JoAnn crafting, sneaking chocolate treats and swimming. JoAnn and John returned to Michigan in January 2018. JoAnn is pre-deceased by her husband John. JoAnn was the loving Mother of Jay Campana (Kathy), Jan Martemucci (Robert), Roger Labby (Kathy), Brian Labby (Jane) and David Labby (Vicky). Dear sister of Lyn Eckerty (Dale) and the late Sam Pearson. Loving grandmother of Anthony and Christopher Campana, Ava and Joseph Martemucci, Stephanie (Brent) Reid, Jimmy, Rachael, Christine and Jason Labby. Devoted Great-Grandmother of Zachary Reid. JoAnn could have a conversation with anyone, made friends everywhere she went, and she will be dearly missed by all. The family is having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michigan Humane Society www.michiganhumane.org in JoAnn's name.
