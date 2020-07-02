1/1
JoAnn Marie Patania
JoAnn Marie Patania

Patamia, JoAnn Marie (nee DiGemma) Age 76 July 2, 2020.

JoAnn passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family.

Beloved Signora of Rocco for 56 years. Loving mother of Paola (Joe) Palazzolo and Josephine Munafo. Dearest Nonna of Rocco Munafo, Julia (Michael) Rea, Annalisa (Anthony) Martinez, Salvatore (Rosalia) Munafo, Andrew (fiancé Melanie Rice) Palazzolo. Devoted great-grandmother of Gemma Rea, Joseph Rea, and Sofia Munafo. Treasured sister of Irene Viviano, the late Marianna Frontera, Trudence Marchetti and Rosanna (Pasquale) Consalvo. JoAnn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy (16 Mile Rd.) Funeral Monday Instate 10am at St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd. (East of Garfield) until time of Mass 10:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please forward any donations to the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. Share memories with the family at their "on-line Guestbook" at wujekcalcaterra.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
July 2, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
