JoAnn Misra
Troy - JoAnn Misra, 79, died peacefully at her home in Troy, Michigan surrounded by her family on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dr. Ram Misra, her loving sons Rahul Misra of Beverly Hills, Michigan and Dr. Ravi (Dr. Heather) Misra of Carmel, Indiana, her loving daughter Krishna (Dr. Alok) Shukla of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, loving grandchildren Nikhil (Carly) Shukla of Los Angeles, California, Sonali Shukla of New York City, New York, Halle Misra and Kaden Misra of Beverly Hills, Michigan, loving sister Norna (Gene) Hamamoto of Springfield, Missouri, loving brother Robin Mizuta of Waimanalo, Hawaii, and beloved aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Stella Mizuta of Honolulu, Hawaii, sister-in-law Margaret Mizuta of Waimanalo, Hawaii, and her sweet pets Muffin, Misty, and Sparky.
JoAnn was born in Hilo, Hawaii and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from University of Hawaii and a Master's degree in Education from Michigan State University. She met the love of her life watching a bridge game at Michigan State University, and they enjoyed playing bridge multiple times per week for many years. After graduating, she taught science in Marina Del Ray, California and Southfield, Michigan. Shortly before the birth of her first child, she left teaching to devote her life to raising her family. Her love of learning was life long, and she regularly took college classes for fun. She loved needlepoint, spending time with family and friends, traveling to the national parks, gardening, and spoiling the family pets.
A small service with immediate family was held Friday, August 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michigan Humane Society at michiganhumane.org
in her name.