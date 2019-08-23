Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2565 Third Street
Trenton, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2565 Third Street
Trenton, MI
Grand Blanc - Aug. 19, 2019 Age 86

Beloved wife of the late Dr. James J. Breslin, DO. Loving mother of Catherine (Joseph) Britz, James J. Breslin, Jr., Stephanie Frash, and Scott (Nicole) Breslin. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Lewis Atkins. Instate Saturday 10 AM until 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church 2565 Third Street, Trenton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019
