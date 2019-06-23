Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Joanna - Joanna Posacki (nee Ferens). Age 100. June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dearest mother of Christine (Kenneth) Brooks and the late Marie (Duane) Kuchapsky. Loving grandma of Jeffrey (Robin) Brooks, Kathleen (Andrew) Blaha, Kara Kuchapsky, Julie Kuchapsky and Suzanne (Nick) Smott. Great-grandma of Sophia, Noah, and Emma. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 9:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 9:30 am. Share condolences at stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
