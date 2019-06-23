|
Joanna Posacki
Joanna - Joanna Posacki (nee Ferens). Age 100. June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dearest mother of Christine (Kenneth) Brooks and the late Marie (Duane) Kuchapsky. Loving grandma of Jeffrey (Robin) Brooks, Kathleen (Andrew) Blaha, Kara Kuchapsky, Julie Kuchapsky and Suzanne (Nick) Smott. Great-grandma of Sophia, Noah, and Emma. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 9:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 9:30 am. Share condolences at stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019