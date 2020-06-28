Joanne Churchvara
Joanne Churchvara, beloved mother, wife, and aunt passed away on June 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor Vernagus. Dear sister to Joseph Jr. Joanne is survived by her children David, Lynn, (Julia), and Kristi. Joanne was born July 21, 1941, in Detroit Michigan.

She married her loving husband Thomas of 50 years on November 11, 1961. Joanne was very creative, a voracious reader, and set aside her dreams of fashion design to raise a family.

She was an avid cook who loved to entertain. Joanne will be laid to rest at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, between 3-7 PM. Rosary 6:30 PM. Funeral services for Joanne will be held at St. Linus Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Instate at10:30, until time of mass at 11 AM. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
