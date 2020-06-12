Joanne E. Hepp, passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Farmington Hills at the age of 86. She is survived by her brother Gerald (Gloria) Hepp and many nieces and nephews. Joanne retired from the US Post Office after working 30 + years. Instate Monday, June 15, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi from 10:00 AM until time of funeral liturgy 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or www.cskdetroit.org. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.