Joanne E. Hepp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne E. Hepp, passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Farmington Hills at the age of 86. She is survived by her brother Gerald (Gloria) Hepp and many nieces and nephews. Joanne retired from the US Post Office after working 30 + years. Instate Monday, June 15, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi from 10:00 AM until time of funeral liturgy 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or www.cskdetroit.org. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Lying in State
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved