Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
- - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend. Age 86, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019. A long-time resident of Royal Oak. Beloved wife of Richard S. Christie for 63 years. She was the loving mother of Dick and Lucy, Linda and Bob, Mary Beth and Terry, Bill and Lisa and Chuck and Lisa. She was the grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 4. She was the sister of Dick and Marian Coté, Chuck and Josie Coté and the late Mary Lou and Frank Ankenbrandt. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday (today) from 2-7 p.m. with Prayer Service at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Brother Rice High School or Hospice of Michigan.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
