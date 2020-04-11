|
Joanne Lee Blakeley
Joanne Lee Blakeley, age 72, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Guido and Cecilia Madaleno. She is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and worked as a special education teacher for the Wayne/Westland school district. Joanne is the loving mother of Todd (Michele) Krzisnik and Kimberly (Ryan) McElmurry and proud grandmother to six grandchildren. Dear sister to Doug (Liz), Conrad (Teri), Gerald (Judy), and James (Paddy). Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the MS society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020