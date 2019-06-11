|
|
Joanne M. Wright
Westland - Passed away June 8, 2019, age 84. Wife of John "Jack" Wright, Jr. Mother of John "Jack" Wright III (Marina), Lisa (Bill) Albert and Kristin (Kyle) Cobb. Grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 3. Sister of Helen Opiteck. Resting at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Wednesday 1-8 p.m. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Thursday 9:30 am at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 N. Wayne Road (S. of Joy Rd.) until time of Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019