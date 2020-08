Or Copy this URL to Share

Joanne P. Starkolit



1/21/1939-7/07/2020 "Admiral Jo" BYC 2002 Past Commodore; Beloved Wife of Frank C. Starkolit "Captain Stark"; Mother of Jeff, Cheri, and John; Grandmother of Bill, Jenny, and Tina to be laid to rest August 29, 2020 @ 1pm at Cadillac Memorial Garden (East) Clinton Township, Michigan.









