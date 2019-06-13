|
Joanne T. Flanigan
- - June 9, 2019 age 89. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Carol (Mike) Kelly, Tom (Gail) Flanigan, Maureen Taliaferro, Kathy (Brian) Anderson, Kelly (Dennis) Zelenak and Julie (Wayne) Sharrah. Proud Grandmother of Megan, Colleen, Conor, Michael, Tess, Paige, Matthew, Ellie, Charlie, Mitch, Abby, Adam and Danny. Dear sister of the late Mary Lou O'Connor. Mrs. Flanigan had a strong and deep faith. She always put Family first and was a treasured friend to many. Joanne was a giving and caring person and proud of her time as an Angela Hospice volunteer. Visitation 3-8 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi, MI 48375 248-348-1800. Rosary Sunday 6:00 PM. In-state 9:30 am Monday, June 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church( 133 Orchard Drive Northville 48167) followed by Mass at 10 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Capuchins or Angela Hospice. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019