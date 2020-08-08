Jodie Ann (Gilluly) Brady



Traverse City - Jodie was born August 3, 1962 and peacefully passed August 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She graduated from Lakeview High School, St. Clair Shores, MI in 1980. She worked for TCAPS for 20 years as a special ed assistant. Survived by husband James, son Reilly, daughter McKenzie, mother Virginia (Allen) Gilluly, sister Colleen (John) Jones, Uncle Norman (Nancy) Bakeman and many nieces and nephews. She joins her father Joseph Patrick Gilluly in Heaven. Gathering for a memorial mass at St. Francis Perish (1025 S Union St., Traverse City, MI 49684) on August 22, 2020 at 10am. Followed by lunch at the VFW Post 2780 where you can also send donations in Jodie's honor (3400 Veterans Dr., Traverse City, MI 49684).









