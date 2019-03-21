Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Jody Alexander Davis Obituary
Jody Alexander Davis

Bloomfield Hills - DAVIS, JODY ALEXANDER Beloved wife of David M. Davis. Dear mother of Carl M. Davis and Helen (John Remski) Davis. Loving grandmother of Raymond Elvis Remski. Dearest sister of the late James Lambeth. Also survived by many other loving family members, friends and students. SERVICES SUNDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
