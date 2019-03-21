|
Jody Alexander Davis
Bloomfield Hills - DAVIS, JODY ALEXANDER Beloved wife of David M. Davis. Dear mother of Carl M. Davis and Helen (John Remski) Davis. Loving grandmother of Raymond Elvis Remski. Dearest sister of the late James Lambeth. Also survived by many other loving family members, friends and students. SERVICES SUNDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019