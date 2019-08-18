|
|
Joe A. Basirico
Macomb Township - Joe A. Basirico, of Macomb Township, passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 28, 1929. He attended Cooly High School in Detroit. He married his beloved wife Barbara Basirico on March 4, 1972. Joe had a career in business, owning a convenience party store. He had a passion for golfing and hunting but his true joy was spending time with family.
He is survived by his children Deborah (Mike) Hall, Sandara (Larry) Baarck, Bradford (Lisa) Pugh, Joann Logan, and Leonard Basirico; his 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his brother Sam Basirico. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara.
Service will be held at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI 48307, on Tuesday August 20th at 10AM with the family receiving guest from 9:30 AM until time of service. There will be a visitation the day before on Monday August 19th at Pixley Funeral Home from 1PM until 8 PM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019