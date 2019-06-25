|
Joe Fera
- - Joe Fera passed away June 23, 2019 age 70. Beloved husband of Sandy. Loving father of Jimmy, Terry, Natalie, and Cheryl. Proud grandfather of Jameson, Alleson, and Sophia. Also Survived by his mother Dorothy and siblings Pricilla, Ralph, and Gary. There will be an 11 am funeral Thursday, June 27 at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, Dearborn Chapel. Gathering at 10 am prior to service. Visitation will be Wed, June 26 from 12pm-9pm. Visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019