Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Joe Fera
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Fera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Fera


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Fera Obituary
Joe Fera

- - Joe Fera passed away June 23, 2019 age 70. Beloved husband of Sandy. Loving father of Jimmy, Terry, Natalie, and Cheryl. Proud grandfather of Jameson, Alleson, and Sophia. Also Survived by his mother Dorothy and siblings Pricilla, Ralph, and Gary. There will be an 11 am funeral Thursday, June 27 at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, Dearborn Chapel. Gathering at 10 am prior to service. Visitation will be Wed, June 26 from 12pm-9pm. Visit www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now