Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Harold Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe Harold Adams Obituary
Joe Harold Adams

Commerce Township - Joe Harold Adams, 88, of Commerce Township and a native of Redford, died February 7, 2019. Survived by his daughters, Pam (Doug) Lewis, Kim (David) Tworkowski, Kelly (Blaise) Glander. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation Sunday, February 10th from 2-7 PM. For further information visit LynchandSonsMilford.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.