Joe Harold Adams
Commerce Township - Joe Harold Adams, 88, of Commerce Township and a native of Redford, died February 7, 2019. Survived by his daughters, Pam (Doug) Lewis, Kim (David) Tworkowski, Kelly (Blaise) Glander. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation Sunday, February 10th from 2-7 PM. For further information visit LynchandSonsMilford.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019