Joe Klier
- - Beloved husband of Janet Bigham Klier. Dear father of David (Dana Russ) Klier, Vicky (Kyle) McCristal, and Kathy (Bill) Lynch. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 7. Brother of Mary Klier Fike, Thomas Klier, Michael Klier, Anne McComas, and the late Ellen Klier Belanger. Celebration of Life Service Sunday, March 31st, 2pm at Woodside Bible Church, 900 Highland Road, White Lake. Friends may visit at church beginning at 1:30pm. MSU Spartan wear encouraged. Memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019