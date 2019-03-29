Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodside Bible Church
900 Highland Road
White Lake, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodside Bible Church
900 Highland Road
White Lake, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Klier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Klier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe Klier Obituary
Joe Klier

- - Beloved husband of Janet Bigham Klier. Dear father of David (Dana Russ) Klier, Vicky (Kyle) McCristal, and Kathy (Bill) Lynch. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 7. Brother of Mary Klier Fike, Thomas Klier, Michael Klier, Anne McComas, and the late Ellen Klier Belanger. Celebration of Life Service Sunday, March 31st, 2pm at Woodside Bible Church, 900 Highland Road, White Lake. Friends may visit at church beginning at 1:30pm. MSU Spartan wear encouraged. Memorials appreciated to the church.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.