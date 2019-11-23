|
Joe Meadows
Joe Meadows, age 82, died November 22, 2019. He was a UAW Local 314 member.
Beloved wife of the late Barbara (nee Speed); loving father of Lori (David) Machuta, David (Lidia) Meadows and Lisa Shippie; adored grandfather, Michael (Leanne), Erica (Adam), Meagan, Christopher, Jake (Amanda), Rex (Jenny) and Shelby (Ian); dearest great-grandfather, Logan, Brooke, Eddie, Gracey, Samuel, Michael, Weston, Carson, Blayke and Carter; dear brother of Linda (Jody), Sue, the late Virginia Potts and the late Margaret Maxwell.
Visitation will be on November 25th from 10 am to 3:30 p.m. with the service starting at 3:30 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019