Joe Newsome
Westland - Joe Newsome born April 14, 1954 passed away August 4, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of the late Janice. Beloved father of Angela (Marc) McMillan. Cherished papa of Alex, Maddox and Mason. Dear brother of Tom Newsome and the late Donnie Newsome. Proud dog dad of Harley. Visitation will be held at harry J Will Funeral home Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 2-9pm. Funeral service Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Livonia Kids and Family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019