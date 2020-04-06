Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Southfield - Joel Behrmann, 86, of Southfield, Michigan, died on April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Margot Behrmann. Cherished father of Susan Behrmann and Jim (Peggy) Behrmann. Loving grandfather of Joe Behrmann, Colin Behrmann, Tyler Chapman, and Jack Chapman. Adored brother of Sherwin "Mickey" (the late Bunny) Behrmann. Dear brother-in-law of Lowell (Amy) Homburger. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 12 NOON, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -