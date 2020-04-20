|
|
Joel Feldmesser
West Bloomfield - Joel Feldmesser, 73, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 19 April 2020. Beloved husband of Laura Snider-Feldmesser. Cherished cousin of Fred Feldmesser, and Yosef and the late Martha Jo Fleischmann, and their children, Michael, Jonathan, Manuel, and Naomi Fleischmann. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020