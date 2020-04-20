Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Joel Feldmesser

West Bloomfield - Joel Feldmesser, 73, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 19 April 2020. Beloved husband of Laura Snider-Feldmesser. Cherished cousin of Fred Feldmesser, and Yosef and the late Martha Jo Fleischmann, and their children, Michael, Jonathan, Manuel, and Naomi Fleischmann. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
