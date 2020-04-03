|
|
Joel Gene Goldie
Madison Heights - June 5, 1935 - March 30, 2020
Age 84 of Madison Heights, Michigan
Beloved husband of Dolores for 55 years. Loving father of Gordon (Susan), Arnold (Kitten) and the late Penny. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Justin and Marisa. Dear brother of Ina Rae Hall, the late Barry Duveen, Candi Johnson and Sharon Messler.
Veteran of United States Navy. Former career in Tool and Die and Insurance industries.
Memorials to would be greatly appreciated. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020