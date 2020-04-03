Resources
Joel Gene Goldie

Joel Gene Goldie Obituary
Joel Gene Goldie

Madison Heights - June 5, 1935 - March 30, 2020

Age 84 of Madison Heights, Michigan

Beloved husband of Dolores for 55 years. Loving father of Gordon (Susan), Arnold (Kitten) and the late Penny. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Justin and Marisa. Dear brother of Ina Rae Hall, the late Barry Duveen, Candi Johnson and Sharon Messler.

Veteran of United States Navy. Former career in Tool and Die and Insurance industries.

Memorials to would be greatly appreciated. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
