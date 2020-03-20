Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Holcombe


1933 - 2020
Joel Holcombe Obituary
Joel Holcombe

Hazel Park - Joel Ramon Holcombe, age 87, of Hazel Park, March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Astrid. Loving father of Susanne (the late Daniel) Berlinger, Joel (Scarlet) Holcombe, Hilding (Stacie) Holcombe, and Elise (Matt) Tilley. Dear grandfather of thirteen. Visitation Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m. until time of service, 4 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Attendance limited to 50 people at same time. To share a memory, and for potential changes due to COVID-19, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
More Information
