Joel Kraus

Joel Kraus

Beachwood, OH - Age 65, formally of Michigan died October 27, 2019.

Beloved son of the late Seymour and late Rosalyn Kraus.

Dear brother of Myra (Richard) Stone, Sandra (Hyman) Spekman and Harriet Gersten. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews. His parents were founding members of KADIMA. Contributions may be made to KADIMA 15999 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 (248) 559-8235, www.kadimacenter.org/

Graveside service Wednesday 10/30/2019 at 10:00 AM at BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622 www.hebrewmemorial .org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
