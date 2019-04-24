|
Joey Michael Gruszka
Brighton - Joey Michael "Joe" Gruszka, age 68 of Brighton, former resident of Livonia, and well known sound and audio visual engineer died on April 22, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main Street, Brighton, on Saturday, April 27, at 12 Noon. Friends may gather from 10AM until the time of service. A luncheon will follow.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019