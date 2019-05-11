|
|
John A. Loch
Sterling Heights - John A. age 87 of Sterling Heights passed away May 9, 2019. Beloved husband Claudette Nancy. Loving father of Ronald (Rita), David (Katherine), & Nancy (Richard) Allain. Dearest grandfather of Audrey, Carolyn, John, Mary, Lucy, Peter, Clare & Philip. Dear brother of the late Peter (Joann) Loch, the late Catherine (Gerald) Kosky and Thomas (Christine) Loch.
Visitation Sunday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan) from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary service at 6pm.
Funeral Service Monday Instate 11:30 am with Mass at 12 noon St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road. Interment St. Lawrence Cemetery.
John was a retried inspector from the Detroit Police Department.
In lieu of flowers family would like donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 11, 2019