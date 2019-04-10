|
|
John Adams Jennings, M.D.
Bloomfield Hills - Dr. John A. Jennings, age 87, passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" for sixty-four beautiful years. Cherished father of Kathryn (William) Radostits, John W. (Tracy) Jennings, Susan (Gordon) Jagger, and Jill (Gregory) Rowe. Dear grandfather and great-grandfather of eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Dr. Jennings graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where he was a Rector Scholar and where he met his future wife. They were married immediately after college and went directly to Cleveland, OH, where Dr. Jennings attended Western Reserve University Medical School (now Case Western Reserve University). After graduation, they traveled to Norfolk, VA for a one-year internship in the U.S. Public Health Service. In continuation of his service in the USPHS, Dr. Jennings, his wife and their ever-growing family spent two years on the vast, and at least at that time, very primitive San Xavier Papago Indian Reservation, located south of Tucson, AZ and extending into Mexico. At times, Dr. Jennings was the only doctor at the small reservation hospital. Following their stay on the Indian Reservation, the family came to Detroit where Dr. Jennings took his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Henry Ford Hospital. He then became a member of the attending staff at Wm. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, where he practiced for forty years, with the last ten years as Director of Gynecology. The doctor was Board certified in both General Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology. Dr. Jennings enjoyed serving his patients; teaching many residents over the years; and performing difficult gynecologic surgery. He was often referred to as a "Doctor's Doctor" - a very kind compliment. The family of Dr. Jennings is exceedingly grateful to all of his kind caregivers, especially Daniela, Stephanie and Demetria. Above all, they would like to add a very heartfelt thank you to two of their extraordinarily special caregiver friends, Michelle and Markita, for their love and devotion over the last months of his life. Visitation will take place at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Road, (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500, Troy, on Thursday, April 11 from 3pm to 8pm. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Birmingham, 1589 W. Maple Rd., on Friday, April 12 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in memory of Dr. Jennings to the Rector Scholarship at DePauw University, 201 E. Seminary St., Greencastle, IN 46135, or to the American Indian College Fund at 8333 Greenwood Blvd. Denver, CO 80221. Donor cards will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019