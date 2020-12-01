John Amedeo Conti
Grosse Pointe Farms - CONTI, John Amedeo. November 28, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee: Turrin) for 56 cherished years. Loving father of Amanda Conti-Duhaime (Jonathan Clark), Andrew Conti (Amy) and Alana Conti. Proud and loving Papa of Henry Duhaime, John Clark, Anika Conti, Joseph Amedeo Conti, Luca Marciano and Matteo Marciano. Dear brother of the late Giuseppina, Tommaso and Maria. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, professional colleagues and friends. Born to humble Italian parents in Tripoli, Libya on February 21, 1939, Mr. Conti immigrated to the United States in 1957 armed with an 8th-grade education, an electrician's trade, a bit of English and an abundance of ambition. Blessed with unparalleled drive and a relentless will, he and his beloved Mary Lou started his company in the basement of their Southfield home in 1969. Conti Electric Inc. evolved into one of the largest international multi-trade contractors of its kind; its name remains synonymous with excellence. Over its 50 year history, his company generated impressive revenues; more importantly, it provided livelihoods and opportunities for thousands of employees and their families. He often said that he was proud to have "come from the trenches", to have worn the electrician's belt, and to have left this world as the oldest active IBEW Local 58 member. A man more of action than of words, Mr. Conti led by example and provided for all with a generous and loving heart. He took great satisfaction in jobs well done--particularly profitable ones. His was a life of overcoming great odds, of countless sacrifices, and ultimately, of remarkable achievement. With God's grace, Mr. Conti realized the American dream. He was gratified to know that his story has inspired others, especially those who practiced his trade. Mr. Conti's love of work was eclipsed only by his love for his family--a family that will miss him dearly and treasure his memory for generations to come.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private for the immediate family only. A memorial service honoring Mr. Conti's life will be held at a future date to be determined. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated. The family also wishes to express its profound gratitude to Dr. Manmeet Singh, a brilliant, tireless and compassionate physician, along with many other doctors, nurses and staff at Karmanos Cancer Institute and DMC Harper University Hospital for their kind care of Mr. Conti during his final days. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
where details on the livestreaming of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 will be available.