John Anthony Naylor


1933 - 2020
John Anthony Naylor Obituary
John Anthony Naylor

Cheboygan - Tony Naylor died May 13, 2020 at his home on Mullett Lake in Cheboygan, MI, of natural causes. Tony was born April 21, 1933 to Francis Cecil and Bernadine Wernert Naylor in Ann Arbor. At the Hall of the Divine Child in Monroe MI, he was The Best Drilled Cadet in the Battalion. At University High School he swam, golfed and worked on the school newspaper, class plays and student government.

Tony was a lifelong supporter of his alma mater University of Michigan. After graduation in 1954 he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lieutenant at Cherry Point, NC and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tony worked on Wall Street with B.J. VanIngen and was a partner in several other Wall Street firms. He continued to work as an independent broker from his home.

Tony married Madeleine (Babs) Price in 1960 at Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale. The couple raised two daughters on the Upper West Side.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Joseph. He is survived by his wife Babs Naylor, sister Ann Naylor Orwig of San Diego, daughters Madeleine Naylor Pember (John) of Chicago and Amy Naylor Joye (George) of Union Grove, NC, and his grandchildren Jack and Lily Pember.

We are remembering Tony with contributions to Sacred Heart church or Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 19 to May 21, 2020
