Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Antos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Antos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Antos Obituary
John Antos

Shelby Twp. - Antos, John February 26, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Mildred "Millie". Dearest father of John M. (Janel) Antos, Mark (Judi) Antos and Marilyn (William) Burrows. Survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary Ann (Lee) Hollen, Joseph (Tika) Antos, Michael (Barbara) Antos, Agnes (Eddy) Long, Martha (John) Hibel and Daniel (Carolyn) Antos. Mr. Antos retired at the age of 61 as VP of engineering from FitzSimons after 42 years of service. He was a longtime amateur "ham" radio operator; call sign W8AUU. Mr. Antos was an avid musician and multi-instrumentalist, playing seven instruments. He was owner and operator of Numark Recording Studio for over 30 years. Mr. Antos had many hobbies throughout his life, but remained most enthused about computers and electronics. He will be missed by all that were blessed to know him. Visitation Friday 3-9pm. Funeral Saturday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.(Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of Macomb appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now